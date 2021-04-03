Bielsa explains defensive decisions for Leeds; hails Harrison influence

Marcelo Bielsa was pleased to have his defenders back to their best after Leeds claimed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The return from the international break was a positive one for Leeds, who went ahead early via Jack Harrison. They conceded an equaliser before half-time, but regained the lead shortly after the break when Harrison’s cross was diverted into the Blades goal by Phil Jagielka.

Leeds held on to their 2-1 win to earn the bragging rights in the Yorkshire derby. It lifted them into the top half for the time being and crucially got them over the 40-point mark.

Bielsa, though, admitted that it wasn’t as comfortable as he would have liked.

“We won only by one goal,” he said. “When the opponent sees there’s only a one-goal difference they insist on arriving at the opponent’s goal.

“We had a sufficient amount of chances to have scored more goals. Many dangerous situations that didn’t end in shots. That would have increased the options we would have had to score more goals.

“Very difficult in the Premier League to imagine a comfortable victory, at least for us.”

Bielsa opted to field a centre-back partnership of Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente for the match. He insisted there was nothing wrong from Pascal Struijk after he made way for the bench, though.

“Pascal played very well against Chelsea and Fulham,” he explained. “In the training this week I saw Cooper was at his best.

“Cooper is the type of player who doesn’t lose his sharpness even if he can’t train for one or two weeks. When we confirmed that he was still in this manner, I opted for him.

“The two games Pascal played would have also made him deserving of continuing.”

It has been a stop-start season for Llorente since his summer signing. However, this game showed what he can do, leaving Bielsa with plenty of options at the back.

“All the centre-backs have had the chance to play,” he said. “[Robin] Koch then Llorente, Cooper and Pascal. [Luke] Ayling when he had to play there, even at one point [Kalvin] Phillips.

“All of them had a very good level. In a season so long, the three most defensive positions, the two centre-backs and defensive midfielder, good to be able to count on five players. Also considering Pascal, Koch and Llorente can play as defensive midfielders.”

Bielsa hails Harrison influence

At the other end, it was Harrison who made the difference with his goal and role in the winner.

Bielsa believes the winger has been improving recently and continues to have a major impact on the team.

“The last two games he has had a bigger increase in his performance,” he said. “Today he had a lot of influence.

“He was decisive and in the game against Fulham also. He is a player, when he manages to be at his best version, has an influence on our offensive game.”

It has been an emotional couple of weeks for Leeds away from the football. Their record goalscorer Peter Lorimer passed away in March, and this was their first game since.

Bielsa paid a touching tribute to the former attacker and admitted that although it was pleasing to win in his memory, it cannot make up for the loss of such a popular figure.

“Victories always generate happiness and optimism,” Bielsa said. “When we lose someone it always generates sadness and memories.

“Very difficult for happiness or victory to compensate for the loss of someone. It’s better to have one to say goodbye to such an extraordinary person.”

