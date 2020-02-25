Marcelo Bielsa insists it is down to having faith and patience in his model, rather than changing it when Leeds have a rough patch, after answering questions about the upturn in Leeds’ form.

Bielsa‘s side have overcome a tricky start to the calendar year by taking seven points from their last three games and now sit five points clear of third-placed Fulham ahead of the midweek schedule in the Championship.

Assessing Leeds’ troubles, Bielsa has dismissed the idea that United’s recent results were down to good fortune, saying: ” I think if we talk about luck, it’s not fair enough because we ignore other things as well.”

Elaborating further, he continued: “When you change something that is not giving you a result, even if it’s well developed it’s like you don’t have enough patience to wait for a result for one model that you need to be patient to get a result.

“Sometimes it’s better to try to improve the model you chose and do it better than change it because you’re not getting a result.”

One of Leeds‘ main criticisms over the last two years has been the fact that they don’t have a ‘Plan B’. Bielsa has stuck with a fluid 4-1-4-1 system, which easily transfers into his infamous 3-3-1-3, ever since he got the job. He obviously has plenty of faith in this model, and wants fans to believe in it to the same level.

Rarely, Bielsa has strayed from his 4-1-4-1, but only during the game with substitutions, the Whites have never started a game in any other formation since Bielsa arrived.

One notable occasion where changing the formation has benefited Leeds is when Eddie Nketiah was subbed on to partner Bamford, and went on to score the winner against Brentford at Elland Road in August.

Despite this, Bielsa has ignored fans’ shouts for Leeds to start with two up front. Nketiah only started two Championship games in his time at Leeds. Jean-Kevin Augustin’s three appearances so far have all been off the bench and in place of Bamford, so Bielsa is again reluctant to adapt his system to accommodate two strikers.

Bielsa also stated that he believes that there is more to a plan in football than the formation, suggesting he can make changes to his team without tampering with the formation. This explains why on paper it seems Leeds always set up the same, but really when you watch them they can often take different shapes.

Examples of this are Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez drifting wide or playing higher up the pitch and Helder Costa coming infield rather than just staying out wide, as we saw with Leeds’ goal against Reading at the weekend.

All this goes against what Scott Parker said about Bielsa’s side making ‘scripted movements’ – which Bielsa also responded to in Tuesday’s press conference.