Bielsa ‘frustrated’ after explaining three ways Leeds tried to hurt Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa was left “frustrated” that Leeds could not beat Arsenal, after they were held to a goalless draw.

Leeds were looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats before the international break. They will feel they should have won this one, after managing 25 shots in comparison to Arsenal’s nine.

However, only four of Leeds’ shots were on target, as they also hit the woodwork three times.

Hence, they were unable to break the deadlock – even after their opponents went down to 10 men early in the second half when Nicolas Pepe saw red.

Bielsa admitted that Leeds were frustrated that their three modes of attack did not lead to three points.

“We are frustrated as we could have won the game,” he told BBC Sport. “We tried to create danger in different ways, through the wings, long distance and in a smaller sense through balls through the middle.

“In these three ways we were able to create danger but not able to convert.”