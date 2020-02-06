Marcelo Bielsa goes on long Augustin rant after explaining Leeds absence

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa refused to say whether or not new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin would make his debut for the club against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Bielsa’s men can return to the top of the table with a victory at the City Ground, but a worrying run of form has seen the likes of Forest, Fulham, Brentford and Bristol City close the gap to the automatic promotions spots.

Dominating games without scoring has once again been the story of Leeds’ season and with Eddie Nketiah recalled early from his loan spell by Arsenal, the need to sign another frontman became paramount for the Elland Road club.

And when Augustin arrived on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, the club’s faithful were lifted by the signing of a France Under-21 international who came with a decent pedigree.

However, the 22-year-old, who previously snubbed a move to Man Utd, has yet to make a senior appearance for the club and played 45 minutes for Leeds’ Under-23s before taking a heavy knock and failing to appear for the second half in midweek.

Speaking about Augustin ahead of the game, Bielsa said: “Augustin is a player who can make a lot of impact. He has a lot of skills. You realise that from how much he cost and the teams he played for. But in the last 8 months he played 3 full matches”

“When this happens, the conclusions about his fitness levels are clear. Would a player with the ability of Augustin would arrive to our club if he wasn’t in the situation that he’s in now? A player of his level, with his skills, if he’s playing he could cost £30m or £40m.

“If he arrived here without us paying that money, it’s because he has to resolve a problem – that he wasn’t playing. His fitness performance is very important.

“If Augustin gets to 70 per cent of his skills, it is enough for him to play here. If he can only use 50 per cent of his skills then it is not enough. It’s very easy to criticise Bamford because he misses chances but he scored 12 times.

“But underestimate one player like Bamford and look for solutions in any way is not the best. I know perfectly which is the physical level of Augustin, I can talk to you for 15 minutes about his physical qualities, about each quality, and I also know the physical performance you must have to show your level on the pitch. The skills you have as a player transform after a good performance if you are physically and mentally prepared.

“So think that one player who plays three matches in eight months, that is not absolutely what is football. And about how we judge the work of those people that bring players to the club. Tell us how could we bring one great number nine without money, because of the fair play. So it’s easy to say why Augustin is not playing.”