Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly keen to bolster Leeds United’s midfield options as they plot a summer move for Middlesbrough star Marcus Tavernier.

Tavernier has become a vital part of Middlesbrough’s squad since making his senior debut in 2017. The 22-year-old has already made 135 appearances for the Teessiders, scoring 14 and assisting a further 15. Now, his impressive form has attracted interest from within the Premier League.

According to Football League World, Leeds United are keen to secure the services of Tavernier once the summer transfer window has opened.

The left-sided midfielder has featured 26 times in the Championship this season, and has been a driving force in their push for the play-offs.

And despite coming through the ranks at Boro, the England youth international still has links to Elland Road.

Tavernier was born in the city of Leeds, and could be tempted by a homecoming move.

Leeds United already boast the likes of Daniel James and Jack Harrison in that area of the pitch. However, the addition of Tavernier would only further add strength in depth.

The youngster is known for his pitch-perfect passes and dazzling dribbles that can pierce through defensive lines.

And whilst he has no top flight experience on his CV just yet, there is no doubt Tavenier will be ready for the step up in the future.

Bielsa faces competition for another Boro star

The report also indicates Leeds are eyeing a move for Boro defender Dael Fry.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of the Middlesbrough defence since making his senior debut in 2015.

The centre-back is now another player to come through the Championship club’s academy to attract interest from Leeds.

However, Bielsa may face an increase in competition if he wants to land the 6 ft 1 man this summer.

Wolves, West Ham United, Burnley, Brighton, Southampton and Brentford are all also interested in pursuing a move for Fry this summer.

Boro are believed to be asking for a sizeable fee of over £20m for their star defender’s services.

