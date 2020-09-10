Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he could not add to the praise already handed to Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, ahead of Saturday’s clash between the sides.

The Whites mark their return to the Premier League with a trip to Anfield, where the newly-elected champions await.

Both sides made history with their respective achievements last season; for Leeds, they ended a 16-year wait for promotion, while the league title was Liverpool‘s first in 30 years.

As such, the respective managers have received praise from all sections of the game. Speaking in his inaugural Premier League pre-match press conference, though, Bielsa said there was nothing he could say to add to Klopp’s praise.

“With the work Klopp has done everywhere, that has given him the chance to shine everywhere,” the Argentine said.

“Anything I added would be repeating the praise he has already rightly received.”

When asked if he is a fan of Klopp’s heavy metal football, Bielsa responded with a rare witty answer.

“I’ve not got much culture in music so I wouldn’t know!”

Leeds have prepared for their top-flight return by adding two marquee signings to date. Bielsa has added centre-back Robin Koch to his ranks, while recruiting Rodrigo Moreno up front.

The arrival of Rodrigo – an established Spain international – especially caught the eye. Indeed, Bielsa believes he has what it takes to shine for Leeds.

“He’s a very known player, he has extensive track record,” the manager said. “He’s also a starter for an important nation in Europe. That defines him as a player.”

Bielsa also confirmed that, aside from Adam Forshaw, all his players are in “very good physical condition”.

BIELSA CONFIRMS LEEDS STAY

Elsewhere in his press conference, Bielsa confirmed the details of his contract extension at Elland Road.

The Argentine confirmed that while there was uncertainty over his future, he had worked tirelessly to stay in West Yorkshire.

