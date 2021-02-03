Bielsa admits Leeds gifted unusual Everton goal; makes pitch assessment

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted that his players allowed Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson into a “not very frequent” position for his goal in the Toffees’ win.

Having lost to the Whites earlier in the season, Everton responded at Elland Road with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended his recent Premier League goal drought, heading in off a flick-on from a corner.

Raphinha got one back for the hosts, but Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors took the lead when Sigurdsson ghosted into the box unmarked.

What’s more, he met Lucas Digne’s cross from the left first time and rifled home.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Leeds Live), Bielsa said: “It is very common when there is a flick-on someone will get into it at the second post.

“Given it’s a frequent move we could have been intuitive and prevented it from happening. With the first goal Sigurdsson found himself very alone which is not very frequent.

“Out offensive game was better than our opponents’.

“It s difficult to imagine facing the six players Everton have apart from their defenders and not conceding any opportunities.”

While there were only three goals in the match, the end-to-end nature of the game could have seen many more.

Bielsa said of his side’s commitment: “I think the effort was very big. We did enough to draw the game and even gone on to win it.

“That’s to say we had enough chances in both halves to draw the game.

“We managed to avoid the third goal and we scored and got back into the game with plenty of time to draw and win.”

Bielsa comments on new pitch

Wednesday’s clash was Leeds’ first at their new pitch and both sides’ players appeared to struggle to adapt, slipping on occasion.

But Leeds’ manager said: “I only saw my team slip, I didn’t see the opponent slip.

“We are very happy to count on a pitch much better than the last few games. It’s impossible to make a reference as to why we slipped.”

Leeds return to action to face Crystal Palace.