Rumours linking Leeds United with a bid for Spurs defender Juan Foyth have intensified after further revelations of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa’s long-term interest in the player.

The 22-year-old Argentine made the move from Estudiantes to Tottenham in 2017 but his first-team chances have been limited.

He did manage to up his game time last season when making 15 appearances but he’s turned out just seven times for Spurs this term and new coach Jose Mourinho doesn’t appear to see him as part of his plans.

However, Bielsa seems to have much more regard for his compatriot Foyth, who has been capped nine times for Argentina.

Sport Witness report that Argentine outlet Infocielo have interviewed physical coach Gabriel Macaya, who was previously part of Bielsa’s staff at French side Lille.

And Macaya has revealed that Bielsa is a big admirer of his fellow Argentine having tried to sign Foyth when in charge of the Ligue 1 club.

Macaya, like Foyth, also used to play for Estudiantes so has good connections to the player.

“Although I didn’t work with Foyth, I did have to correlate with the professionals who had him in Estudiantes,” Macaya told Infocielo.

“I had to follow him when he played at Pincha, and he was very close to coming to France with us.”

Although Foyth didn’t join, Bielsa’s plan to build a young squad at Lille clearly reaped benefits.

“It’s very important, when you put together a group, to see the age of the squad,” said Macaya.

“Lille had an average squad age of 22 years, because they had a goal in three years to be able to fight PSG. They planned to bring young footballers.

“In the fraction of work that corresponds to each one of us at that time, Foyth corresponded to me, as Pepe against Sarr. We selected Pepe, he came to Lille, he got there and they sold him for €90m to Arsenal.”

Leeds were linked to Foyth much earlier in Bielsa’s time at Leeds and stories circulated that he could join the Yorkshire outfit in the January 2018 transfer window.

This latest revelation shows that Bielsa continues to watch the player closely and he would be an obvious way for Leeds to boost their squad if they manage to clinch promotion to the Premier League.