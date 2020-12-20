Bielsa points out the ‘obligation’ that Leeds fulfilled in loss to Man Utd

Marcelo Bielsa believed Leeds always had chances to get back in the game despite losing 6-2 to Manchester United, praising them for fighting all game.

Taking on their rivals in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, Leeds gave themselves a mountain to climb when they went two goals down inside three minutes.

They had a few of their own chances, but Man Utd punished those they did not take. It was 4-0 by the 37th minute.

Leeds did not throw the towel in, and Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas scored either side of a goal from their opponent Daniel James. Even though the four-goal margin remained by full-time, Bielsa never lost belief.

He told BBC Sport: “We could have come back throughout the game, there was always opportunities to come back into it.

“We lacked efficiency, they scored their opportunities and we didn’t. In the second half we played on an even keel until the 80th minute. After that they created chances easier than we could.

“At half time the changes were to give more energy in midfield and recover more balls in the middle of the pitch. We were losing by a big margin and I wanted us to strengthen.

“We fought all game, that’s an obligation.”

Solskjaer reacts to ‘frantic’ game

Meanwhile, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the game was one for the history books.

“Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in, it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds,” he said.

“We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that’s a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It’s that kind of game.

“I enjoyed it, it was frantic, hectic. No matter what the score is they have a certain attitude or style, if they are 5-0 up or down.”

