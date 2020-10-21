Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds United have enough strength in depth to compete this season.

Leeds will be without key midfielder Kalvin Phillips for up to six weeks after he suffered a shoulder injury in Monday’s defeat to Wolves.

Summer signing Diego Llorente is also currently sidelined with injury, while there are doubts over the fitness of Liam Cooper.

It will leave Bielsa with little to work with when they play high-flying Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Friday. The Argentinian does have several versatile players.

However, the Leeds manager does not think he has a small squad, even if others believe that is a benefit.

He said: “The squad is not small because we have two players per position and there are not big difference between the two players who occupy each position.

“Just to make a reference, for example we have Bamford and Roberts up front, Rodrigo and Pablo in attacking midfield. Poveda and Costa, Raphinha and Harrison.

“At the moment we currently have injuries in all of the same positions, so that doesn’t mean we have a small squad. It just means if we have six players for three positions and have four out, it doesn’t mean we have a small squad.

“When you have these six players, they are all of a similiar level. When you are missing players, there are obviously going to be some issues. We also have players from the academy who deserve their spot in the squad.

“As a result we feel we can manage the necessities of the team.”

Bielsa names Phillips replacement

Elsewhere in his press conference, Bielsa revealed who would fill Phillips’ role while the England international is out injured.

However, the player he has in mind is not a natural central midfielder, but rather a defender.

