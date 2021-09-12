Bielsa admits to Leeds ‘worries’ before giving Struijk side to Elliott incident

Marcelo Bielsa admitted to having “worries” about the manner of the defeat after Leeds United were swept aside by Liverpool.

Leeds remain winless in the Premier League after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side. Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane scored the goals for the visitors. However, the game was overshadowed by an injury suffered by Harvey Elliott.

Pascal Struijk was shown a red card for the challenge that caused it, which only made things harder for Leeds.

After a tough afternoon for various reasons, Bielsa needs to reflect on why they haven’t got going so far this season.

He told Sky Sports: “We were not in charge very often in the game. They were superior to us in all aspects.

“I don’t know why. I need to know what reasons are.

“When we lost the ball they created danger. Of course it worries me that we lost 3-0.”

Reflecting on the incident in which Elliott was injured and Struijk sent off, Bielsa defended his player’s intentions but revealed his regret over the incident.

Ones To Watch - Leeds United Our pick on the Leeds player we think you should keep an eye out for this season.

He said to Match of the Day: “I regret dearly what happened. I wish it did not happen.

“For that to happen to any player is saddening. For a young player playing at a high level even more.

“I am sure my player did not have the intention to harm him in any way. Perhaps what happened after he recovered the ball caused the injury.

“The tackle was clear but clearly the acceleration at how our player moved caused it. In no way did he have provoke any harm to the opponent.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Bamford looks ahead

It has been a difficult start to the season for Leeds, who endured a frustrating evening. It was perhaps typified by the performance of Patrick Bamford, who worked hard and had one impressive effort, but otherwise saw little of the ball.

Bamford, who made his England debut recently, bemoaned the way his team were “careless” in possession.

Nonetheless, he wants them to look forward to games in which they can get back on track soon.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “They had a fair few chances, but we had some too. They deserved to win and we were careless today with the ball. Against a team like that, you get punished.

“We haven’t played up to our potential in the first four games, but we’ll keep working hard. We’ve got to look to the next game.”

That next game is against Newcastle on Friday.

READ MORE: Leeds talisman to become ‘next’ Liverpool transfer after incredible scouting claim