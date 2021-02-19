Bielsa outlines how Leeds will counteract threat of key Wolves man

Marcelo Bielsa is fully aware of the threat that Adama Traore brings for Wolves ahead of Leeds’ game against them on Friday.

Just two points separate the two sides in the Premier League table going into the game. It could be a close affair decided by individuals.

One of the players who could make a key impact is Traore. He has surprisingly failed to provide a goal or assist in the Premier League so far this season, but his dribbling and strength remain key qualities that can help Wolves.

Leeds boss Bielsa is all too aware of this. Reports in January even suggested the Whites were interested in signing Traore.

On Friday, he will be lining up against Leeds as an opponent, though. Knowing the danger he possesses, Bielsa explained how Leeds will try to counteract his threat.

“We don’t play a system where it’s man to man marking,” said Bielsa. “We put a defender where an opponent puts an attacker.

“If the attacker abandons that position for another attacker to occupy it, if possible we change the markers to avoid the marker following. When this happens quickly during an action it’s better to follow the man than leave him to a team-mate.

“I believe, fundamentally, Traore likes to play out wide on the wings. If he dominates the ball on his side he’s difficult to start, so whoever’s marking him will need some support.”

Wolves v Leeds United Match Preview, February 19, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Wolves and Leeds United, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Bielsa aware of Wolves depth

Traore is not the only danger man in Wolves’ squad. While he has been struggling for goal contributions, other players have stepped up.

Indeed, Bielsa admitted that Wolves’ depth makes them a tough opponent, who are tough for anyone to dominate.

“They’re a team who can play in different tactical schemes,” Bielsa explained. “When they need to make changes they can bring on a sub which doesn’t alter the quality of the team.

“They have wingers who are very good. It’s not easy to find good wingers in football at the moment.

“They’re team who defends well without this preventing them from attacking. When they attack they are cautious of what they leave behind. Very few times have I seen them dominated.”

READ MORE: Bielsa cagey on Kalvin Phillips return; responds to worrying Llorente claim