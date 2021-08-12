Marcelo Bielsa drops major Leeds contract hint; saddened by Alioski exit

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed his contract situation at Leeds is “resolved” ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bielsa has worked on a revolving one-year deal ever since he made the move to Elland Road three summers ago. He has taken the club from the middle reaches of the Championship to a Premier League side were verve and style. However, a new deal is yet to be formally announced by the club heading into their opener.

Leeds open their second season under Bielsa in the Premier League with a tasty-looking clash at Old Trafford.

And addressing his future, Bielsa hinted an announcement was close.

“Good afternoon to everybody. The contract is situation is already resolved.”

When pressed further and whether it had been signed, he added: “[It’s] a subject that’s resolved. [It’s] One year as habitual.”

He added: “For me, this is an extraordinary club. It’s not often you have a club designating so much investment to the improvement of the training pitches.

“A significant contribution economically for the tools for a manager to prepare his players are the ideal ones. Everything we need in this area, the club has resolved it with very high investment. Whether it be the pitches, the facilities, the technology. Commodities for the players and manager. I’m astounded by the conduct of the club.”

Leeds have so far added Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and back-up keeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

They have, however, failed to add further to their group.

Bielsa though seems happy to work with the players he has.

“I am satisfied with the group I am working with,” he said via Leeds Live. “I could not tell you [if there will be more signings] because it’s a hypothetical situation, but what I can tell you is the group I have, I am happy with.”

One man who has left Leeds is popular star Gjanni Alioski. Having failed to agree a new deal, he left the club after four years to move to Saudi Arabia.

And Bielsa admits he the popular Macedonian will be much missed.

“I’m very sad. Due to the football part of course, but in the humane part specifically. I have a lot of affection for Alioski.

“I know he wanted to continue and the club wanted him to continue. After there is negotiation and interests, after these are over the affectionate part.

“These are mixed with economical things of this nature. To summarise, the club wanted him to continue and he wanted to stay. The negotiation did not crystalise. That did not resolve the link between Leeds and Alioski.”

Leeds close on Leo Hjelde signing

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of securing the signing of Leo Hjelde after agreeing a fee with Celtic.

The Norway youth international – who turns 18 on August 26 – will make the switch to Elland Road, providing he passes a medical. As per Football Insider, Celtic are now resigned to losing Hjelde and quickly agreed a deal with Leeds over his sale.

The 17-year-old is out of contract at Celtic Park next summer. And the Bhoys’ attempts to secure him to a new deal have ultimately failed.

Instead, Hjelde will move to West Yorkshire, where the club has been aware of his talents for some time.

They were in the mix to sign him back in 2019 when he moved to Scotland from Rosenborg.

While he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hoops, he’s nearing a first-team place this season.

Hjelde has also been compared to one of the Premier League’s top stars by one of his former managers.

