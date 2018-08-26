Marcelo Bielsa makes big claim over Leeds star after Norwich romp

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa hailed the impact of Pablo Hernandez after his side beat Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road to return to the top of the Championship.

Hernandez scored a brilliant third goal after setting up the opener for Mateusz Klich as the visitors’ superb start under former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa continued.

Leeds have now taken 13 points from a possible 15 and Bielsa believes Spanish playmaker Hernandez has been a key figure for United so far this season.

“I think he is the player in our team who has had the biggest influence in our games so far,” he said.

“There is a great lucidity about his play – he always seems to instinctively know what to do for the needs of the team – and he can influence the game at the front, the middle and the back.

“He can find a solution to a problem anywhere on the pitch and is always making the team more fluid with what he does.

“He can play in very tight spaces and is always bringing other people into the match, making them better players too.

“He is a silent leader for us – he does all these things without saying a word.”

Asked if he could make the former Swansea player better, Bielsa added: “I think he can make me a better coach – he is one of the best players in his position I have worked with in my career.”

Hernandez set the ball rolling for Leeds in the 21st minute when his glorious cross from the right found the head of Ezgjan Alioski whose effort was pushed away by goalkeeper Tim Krul, only for the ball to rebound kindly for Klich to volley home.

Alioski beat Krul at his near post to make if 2-0 five minutes later and Hernandez applied the icing to the cake for the visitors midway through the second half with a superb finish from outside the box.

Bielsa is not getting carried away with Leeds’ impressive start yet, adding: “I am pleased with the performance – this was much better than we played at Swansea (a 2-2 draw).

“But we have only played about 10 per cent of the season and we have to keep things in perspective.”