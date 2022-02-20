Man Utd urged to offer ‘incredible fit’ Marcelo Bielsa his next challenge after Leeds revelation

Man Utd have been urged to offer the “incredible fit” of Marcelo Bielsa his next challenge after his Leeds United revelation.

The Red Devils got the better of Bielsa’s side on Sunday afternoon, running out 4-2 victors on their travels. Nonetheless, he has done a fabulous job at Elland Road, finally bringing the Whites back to the promised land of the Premier League.

What’s more, he looks set to leave the Yorkshire club in the summer come the end of his fourth season with them.

It’s feared he feels he has taken them as far as he can. And the 66-year-old can walk away upon his contract expiry.

With United still searching for a new permanent boss, pundit Tony Cascarino has suggested Bielsa would be a good match for them.

“I personally love his brand of football,’ he told talkSPORT. “I think he’d be an incredible fit at Manchester United.

“The reason he doesn’t stay at football clubs or doesn’t commit to them is because he only sees his job year by year and no more.

“I think Bielsa gets a raw deal in many ways. Think of Leeds before Bielsa walked through the door and look where they are now.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“Are they ever going to compete with Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United? Clubs that spend huge amounts of money on wages. No he’s not but he produces very, very effective teams.

“He’s done it in a very different way in many different places and in different countries.”

Manchester United won’t sign Nkunku despite Rangnick praise Ralf Rangnick won’t get Nkunku from RB Leipzig as Manchester ignore his praise

Man Utd reignite defender interest

Meanwhile, Man Utd have learnt the new price for defender Benoit Badiashile after reportedly reigniting their interest in the West Ham and Newcastle target.

The Red Devils made an attempt to sign France under-21 international Badiashile in the summer of 2020. Their £22million offer was turned down by Ligue 1 side Monaco, though. He has since become a regular starter after graduating from their academy.

His performances, which have been limited by injury this season, attracted both the Hammers and the Magpies.

They each made approaches in the January transfer window, with Newcastle offering £33m, but they also ended unsuccessfully.

And now The Sun claim United are back in the hunt as they look to bolster their defensive options for next season.

It will take at least £40m to make the centre-back their’s, though, as per the report.

With the competition for Badiashile’s signature growing, Monaco are said to be confident of sparking a bidding war.

READ MORE: Man Utd make major U-turn and accept Cristiano Ronaldo signing was an ‘error’ – he can leave