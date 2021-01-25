Bielsa message for Bruce as Leeds boss addresses Newcastle troubles

Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds will face a difficult opponent in Newcastle and insists the Magpies’ poor form will have no bearing on his preparations for the game.

Steve Bruce is a man under pressure in the wake of a 10-game winless run. Indeed, they will take on Leeds looking to avoid a sixth straight defeat in all competitions.

During that run of failure, they also suffered a 5-2 loss to Leeds back in December.

Since then, Bruce has been forced to defend himself over Newcastle’s plight and amid stories linking Rafa Benitez with a return.

Bielsa and Leeds can add to their misery on Tuesday evening at St James’ Park.

However, Bielsa knows all sides suffer ups and downs and feels there are mitigating circumstances for Bruce.

“All teams have highs and lows,” Bielsa said of Bruce and Newcastle. “There are teams who have had bigger injury problems and those who have had to suffer because covid affects them a lot more than others. This has an influence in the succession of the results and the games.”

Bielsa is adamant Leeds won’t change their approach towards Newcastle in light of the problems on Tyneside.

“We analyse the difficulties of the opponent,” Bielsa added. “But of course we worry more about our own difficulties and our difficulties are just as present as theirs.

“As in every game we will try to improve ourselves as a team and we will try to be better than the opponent in all the facets possible.

“And we are not focused on the opponent’s bad run of form, we are focused on our own game and trying to improve our own form.

“In no way do we feel that Newcastle’s poor run of form will help us gain ours. It’s not a rivals’ poor run of form that will help us to improve but our own, we have to improve our own.”

While refusing to name his team, Bielsa’s tone suggested Meslier would return in goal.

Bielsa rules out January signings

With just a week left in the transfer window, Leeds have so far kept their powder dry.

With their defensive issues clearing up, Bielsa suggests it’s unlikely Leeds will sign anyone this month.

“No it’s not contemplated that we are going to bring anyone in,” Bielsa added. “I am happy with the squad that we have. I am comfortable with it and I feel we can finish this season with these players.”

