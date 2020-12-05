Bielsa picks out crucial Chelsea star who Leeds found difficult to stop

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said that Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante proved crucial in helping the Blues seal victory at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s men rose to the top of the Premier League table with their 3-1 win. Goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic sealed all three points.

As for Leeds, they started the game in electric fashion and continued that throughout the first half. However, Chelsea‘s recent form showed as they dominated their visitors in the second half.

Speaking to Match of the Day (via BBC Sport), Bielsa added that set-pieces were key. Indeed, Zouma’s goal – which put Chelsea in front – came from a corner.

“We failed to neutralise them from set-pieces and at the end it was important,” the manager said.

“It was difficult for us to stop them playing out from the back with their centre-backs and N’Golo Kante.

“The difficulty for us was we didn’t manage to take the ball off them in their own half.”

Liam Cooper fell to the floor just before Zouma’s header put the hosts in charge. The Leeds captain told Sky Sports after that he felt he had been fouled.

Bielsa, however, said: “I never question the refereeing decisions and this game was not decided by the referee. He did not decide the game.

“Always defeats are an opportunity to learn something.”

Bielsa opens up on Koch injury

The early injury to defender Robin Koch was another sore point for Leeds. The summer signing withdrew after only nine minutes.

Bielsa did not confirm the extent of the injury but claimed that he was not suffering from a pre-match issue.

Meanwile, two thousand fans returned to the stands in west London. Bielsa hailed the return of supporters as “good news”.

Leeds return to action next Friday with a clash against West Ham at Elland Road.