Bielsa sends Alioski heartening message amid Leeds contract stand-off

Marcelo Bielsa has told Gjanni Alioski he “hopes he continues at Leeds” though the United boss insists he’s not privy to the latest developments over his contract saga.

Alioski has played 34 times for Leeds this season and is very much a trusted member of Bielsa’s side. However, the versatile star is out of contract in just around six week’s time. Talks over an extension at Leeds have been going on for some time. However, an agreement over a new deal has yet to be reached.

Alioski has been tipped to join Galatasaray on a free transfer.

While Leeds were said to remain still hopeful of convincing him to stay, it was claimed recently that talks over a extension have reached a dead end. With those talks now reportedly over, a move away from Elland Road looks increasingly likely for Alioski.

Bielsa though insists he still hopes Alioski stays. While the Leeds boss gave little away over his future, he did send the player a heartening message over his situation at Elland Road.

“I don’t have it clear what decision Alioski is going to take,” Bielsa said. “When a player resolves his contractual station with the club they operate with offers in demand, which is natural.

“In this case they are private negotiations between the club and the player. And in no way should I have an opinion. In no way should my opinion impact what’s going to happen with Alioski.

“But if Alioski continues with us I would be satisfied. But the conditions that will allow Alioski to continue with us or not, that will be decided by Alioski and the club, Leeds.”

Bielsa defends Alioski right to decide future

Alioski has come in for some stick from Leeds fans over his links to Galatasaray. There is serious apathy between the two clubs following the murder of two Leeds fans at their 2000 UEFA Cup semi-final in Istanbul.

Bielsa, though, has defended Alioski’s right to decide his own future.

“Any option that Alioski takes will be a legitimate one and the position of the club is natural that they will do what they can. What I can say is that if Alioski and the club decide to continue the relationship I will be in favour of this decision.

“But the way in which the agreement is obtained or not, there are many variables which are calculated. There is the club on one side and Alioski on the other. Those variables I don’t know what they are and I try not to influence someone’s decision.

“I obviously have the obligation to say if he continues if it’s ok or not.

“After it’s natural that the club judges the position they take and Alioski evaluates his personal position. This has so many looks or variables.”

