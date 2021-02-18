Marcelo Bielsa references Klopp in response to criticism of Leeds star

Marcelo Bielsa insists under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier retains his full support despite some costly mistakes in Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has been thrust in at the deep end by Leeds this season after establishing himself as No 1.

While he has largely impressed, Meslier made some uncharacteristc blunders last time out against the Gunners.

After giving away a penalty, the France U20 international also was culpable when beaten by Hector Bellerin at his near post.

Leeds tackle Wolves at Molineux on Friday night and it seems Meslier will retain his place.

Indeed, Bielsa referenced Jurgen Klopp and his recent defence of Reds No 1 Alisson Becker, in explaining why he’ll continue to back Meslier.

“There’s no goalkeeper that doesn’t make any mistakes,” Bielsa insisted. “Goalkeepers consolidate themselves when they get over mistakes they’ve made.

“It’s normal the critics forget about what you’ve done in the past and fix themselves on the present.

“A better answer than mine, would be the one Liverpool manager gave on the same subject.”

Tyler Roberts earns Bielsa praise

Rodrigo Moreno is again likely to miss out despite recently returning to training. And that could present a chance for Tyler Roberts, who has impressed of late when coming off the bench.

Indeed, Bielsa was quick to talk up the similarities of the two players.

“Tyler and Rodrigo have things in common. They’re strikers who can play as lone strikers or behind a striker,” Bielsa continued. “In the game against Arsenal he had a significant weight in the game.

“Our offensive game improved a lot in the second half and he had a lot to do with that improvement.”

Asked if he could start at Molineux, Bielsa was giving litle away.

“He’s in condition to leave his mark when he participates.”

