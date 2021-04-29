Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he does not know when Leeds United’s star man Raphinha will be fit to return to action after revealing the Brazilian would again remain sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

United go into the game on the back of an excellent run of form. They are now unbeaten in six Premier League games, having beaten Manchester City and drawn with Liverpool and Manchester United in their last two. But a clash at Brighton represents a different challenge. Indeed, the Seagulls were 1-0 victors at Elland Road in a drab encounter earlier this year.

However, their last two results have yielded just one goal – with the absence of star turn Raphinha telling.

The Brazilian was clattered late on in the win at City – a challenge that saw Fernadinho booked – and will now miss a third game at the AMEX.

Asked about his fitness, and that of Rodrigo Moreno, to face Brighton, Bielsa said: “Raphinha, no. Rodrigo yes.”

Asked how serious Raphinha is, in quotes transcribed by Leeds Live, Bielsa continued: “More than serious is more difficult to give a diagnostic of and difficult to give return date.

“A hit which created an internal hematoma that hematoma disappears causes pain and inhibits mobility.

“Can be resolved quickly or take longer. Hematoma reduces and the player is no longer in pain he will return quickly. Impression is final stages before finally healed.”

Questioned if Rodrigo would start, Bielsa hinted a place on the bench appeared more likely.