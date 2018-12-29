Marcelo Bielsa refuses to criticise Leeds after shock Hull defeat

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said he could see no clear flaws after Hull inflicted a 2-0 defeat upon his side at Elland Road.

Jarrod Bowen scored either side of half-time as Leeds’ seven-match unbeaten run in the Championship came to an abrupt end.

Speaking via Leeds Live, Bielsa said: “The performance of our team and the kind of game we played were not particularly different from the other games we played. Normally, we have three times more chances to score than the opponent.

“We dominate the game usually. The game of today was not different in that sense from the other games. Maybe we should have used more mid-distance shots today. Our play on the sides was similar to what we usually do in attack.

“Our play in the middle, from the centre, put us in good conditions to shoot from outside the box. In that sense we did not create as much danger as we could have created from the situations we had.”

“In the first goal it’s not because the opponent had the skill we could not neutralise. I don’t see, either, any mistake I could criticise. In the second goal, the support of Alioski didn’t have a positive result.

“The opponent could create a legitimate danger. Usually, number 14 and the other winger, that are the most important players of the opponent, we had reached a double mark on them. These two players were marked by two players.

“Until the second goal, this way of neutralising the wingers worked pretty well. Anyway, the opponent scored two goals and they could have scored a third. I don’t think we played bad defensively. We had eight or nine chances to score and it was not a high number if you consider our possession.

“It’s not the same when you have to attack with 40 metres of free space, which was what the opponent had at its disposal. The opponent had attacking big spaces and we had to attack small spaces with eight players.

“I think the opponent was not bad, was good. Even if they defended more than us, we can’t say it was hard for us to attack because when they recovered the ball they tried to play it. For a team that wants to attack, it’s good because if you recover the ball you can find the opponent is not organised yet.”

Bielsa ignored calls from many Leeds fans to start 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke, whose string of strong performances off the bench and goal in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa, have led him to become a fan favourite already. Bielsa, however, chose to stick with Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison.

“In the first half, Harrison did good things. It’s a good thing they share the game between him and Clarke,” said Bielsa.

“The performance of Harrison is the performance of a starter and the one of Jack Clarke also.

“You could also understand your question as maybe Clarke should play more than 45 minutes. Both players are giving good things to the team.

“Sometimes I look at features and the weaknesses of the opponent and I take decision on Clarke and Harrison’s skills, but it doesn’t mean I always take the right decision.”