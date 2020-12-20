Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says that he has no plans to change his tactics against Manchester United, which he admits is “riskier” than taking a defensive approach.

The two sides will restore their historic Premier League rivalry on Sunday for the first time in 16 years. Indeed, United and Leeds have only met twice since the Whites‘ relegation in 2004.

Leeds’ energetic style of play under Bielsa has seen them suffer the top-flight’s third-worst defensive record this season.

What’s more, they play a Red Devils side whose counter-attacking threat is perhaps their strongest asset.

But while Bielsa respects United’s threat, he will not alter his style of play to snatch a result.

“Sometimes when a team is judged to be naïve, you have to think what would make you change your own way of playing,” the manager told reporters (via the Daily Mirror).

“We don’t ignore the height of some of the United players or the quality of their set-pieces. Nor do we ignore their attackers and how they take advantage of wide open spaces and how they can be played in.

“You only have to watch their match at Sheffield United the other night and you would see this in half an hour.

“But we’re going to try to use our resources and hope they are enough, without changing our style, to deal with their counter attacks and threat from set-pieces.”

Bielsa added that a surefire way to stop United’s counter-attacking threat would be to park the bus. However, he has said that he is not willing to penalise his side’s own attacking prowess.

Bielsa to stick to his ways

“There’s a very safe way of doing this by playing a neutral game, with us playing in our own half so there are no counter attacks,” he said.

“But we aren’t prepared to do that. We’re prepared to avoid their counter attack using a much riskier approach while we try to play our own game.”

United won their last meeting with Leeds back in 2011, defeating the Whites 3-0 in a League Cup tie.

However, the Yorkshire side won the only other previous clash after their relegation, edging an FA Cup match 1-0.

