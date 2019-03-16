Marcelo Bielsa shows fiery side in awkward Sky Sports interview

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa showed his angry side in an awkward post-match interview with Sky Sports, following the Whites’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

After dominating the first half, Leeds were unable to find the net with Tyler Roberts heading wide as the hosts wasted a number of chances.

Roberts then struck the post in the second half, before Chris Basham’s strike – which eventually settled the contest – was followed by a red card to Whites goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

When asked by Sky Sports in his post-match interview if he thought Leeds deserved to win after largely dominating, Bielsa replied, “Do you think we deserved to win?”

The journalist then reiterated the original question, but the Argentine would not let it go, asking his interviewer twice more if he thought Leeds were good enough to win.

Speaking later in his media briefing, Bielsa confirmed he was considering lodging an appeal against Casilla’s red card.

“For me it was not a red card. There were covering defenders. We don’t blame the referee though.”

The head coach also confirmed he did not know the extent of a knee injury sustained by Whites defender Pontus Jansson, who replaced Casilla in goal following the dismissal.

The defeat is a damaging one for Leeds, who drop down to third in the promotion race, while Chris Wilder’s men go a point above their Yorkshire rivals and into the automatic promotion places.