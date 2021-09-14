Bielsa told player is perfect for Leeds and can help results soon pick up

Leeds have been told they have an outstanding talent on their books and the player is ready to help United bring an end to their difficult start to the season.

The Whites were excellent last season in finishing ninth on their return to the top table of English football. However, two draws and two defeats from their first four games this season leaves them lingering around the lower reaches.

And with a trip to Newcastle lying in wait on Friday, the pressure is suddenly on Marcelo Bielsa’s side going to Tyneside.

However, having faced three of the sides currently in the top four so far, there are mitigating circumstances for Leeds.

Furthermore, they also have new signing Daniel James on their books ready to be let off the leash.

Having signed in a £25m deal on transfer deadline day, James appeared in a Leeds shirt for the first time on Sunday.

Coming on in the 68th minute, Leeds were already 2-0 down and a man down to visitors Liverpool.

And while the match ended up 3-0 – here we rate the players – James showed flashes of what he is all about.

Now pundit Noel Whelan reckons the Wales winger is ready to shine for Leeds and help them out a hole.

“He came into really tough circumstances in the game,” he told Football Insider.

“We were fighting to get back into it and were down to 10 men. Therefore, it wasn’t the ideal circumstances to make your debut.

“But the glimpses we saw of him, he has good feet, good link-up play, he’s good at cutting inside. He is a top player all round.

“It was everything that we expected, that he showed at Man United during the time he was there.

“He looks like the type of player who will be perfect for Elland Road. He ticks a lot of the boxes that will make us a better team this season.

“We do play very direct and down the wings and the cut inside to link up with Patrick Bamford.”

Diego Llorente provides injury update

Leeds’ troubles on Sunday were compounded by an injury sustained by star defender Diego Llorente. He hobbled off in the 33rd-minute to leave Leeds sweating on another possible lay-off.

However, the Spain defender has eased fears he could face a long spell on the sidelines.

And while he’s unsure whether he will be fit to face Newcastle, the Leeds medics can at least breathe a sigh of relief it’s nothing serious.

“Yesterday [Sunday] was a tough day due to the defeat at home and the injury,” Llorente said on Instagram.

“But there is no time to regret. It’s time to work harder than ever.

“Fortunately, I have nothing serious and I will be back soon. Thanks for all your support.”

