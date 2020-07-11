Marcelo Bielsa is adamant that Leeds will not be influenced by the results of their Championship rivals in the race for promotion.

The Whites travel to play-off hopefuls Swansea on Sunday. For the second time this week, they play after West Brom, Brentford and Fulham have all been in action.

After their destruction of Stoke on Thursday, however, Bielsa remains unalarmed.

“Even if we play before or after, we are obliged to win anyway,” the Argentine said.

“The fact that we know the result of the opponents doesn’t change anything that we are forced to win.”

Leeds need a maximum of seven points from their last four games to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Since football’s resumption, Leeds have used Pablo Hernandez sparingly; the Spaniard coming off the bench to great effect in recent matches.

Bielsa hinted it’s a situation the 35-year-old may have to get used to.

Regarding his substitution, Bielsa said: “It was not because Stoke changed. Pablo has different characteristics to Tyler [Roberts]. He can adapt to any kind of match.

“If the opponent defends far from their own goal, Pablo knows how to take advantage of this circumstance. If the opponent played close to their own box Pablo knows how to assist.

“I don’t think it makes a lot of difference if he starts or not. It is clear it’s necessary to share the minutes between some players. Pablo is very important every time he goes on the pitch.”

“We analyse him, and every player, every day. It’s something we have to decide. But in any case, he’s a player who has a lot of impact in the team.”

Cooper readies Swansea for Leeds test

Swansea also have plenty of motivation to clinch three points and back-to-back wins have boosted their hopes of a top-six finish.

Cardiff’s defeat at Fulham on Friday opened the door further, but Swans manager Steve Cooper is not bothered about the results of their rivals and focused on his own players.

“We are just talking about the last game and the next game and their current situation in terms of their football performance,” Cooper said.

“That’s my focus with them and their focus with me. It will remain that way while knowing the other stuff might be going on in the background beyond the season.”