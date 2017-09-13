Marcelo cements future to Real by signing new deal

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until June 2022.

The 29-year-old Brazil international signed for Real from Fluminense in 2007 and has helped Los Blancos win three Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles.

A statement on Real’s official website said: “Real Madrid CF and Marcelo have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain at the club until June 30, 2022.”

The contract news was announced for Marcelo shortly after he was given a two-match domestic ban by the Spanish federation (RFEF) for his sending-off in the 1-1 draw with Levante for kicking Jefferson Lerma in an off-the-ball incident.

The left-back was shown a straight red card and will now miss LaLiga fixtures against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.