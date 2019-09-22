Marco Silva orders Everton scouts to watch in-form Leipzig striker

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Yussuf Poulsen from RB Leipzig as Marco Silva seeks to bolster his attack.

The Denmark international has spent the last six years playing in the Bundesliga and notched an impressive 19 goals in all competitions last season.

The 25-year-old has emerged from the shadow of the highly-rated Timo Werner and reports claim that the Toffees also watched the forward in action last season.

He has earned the reputation in Germany as a 6ft 4in battering ram and would certainly offer Silva something completely different at the point of attack, especially after the Toffees drew a blank in the surprise home loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

However, the report in the Sunday Express claims that Newcastle are also keen on the player, as Steve Bruce also looks to bolster his attacking options.

