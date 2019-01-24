Silva paints bleak transfer picture for expectant Everton fans

Everton manager Marco Silva has admitted that it is highly unlikely he will be making additions to his Toffees squad in the final week of the transfer window.

The Portuguese said earlier this month the club did not have the right “financial conditions” to make signings and he said unless they offloaded some players that would not change.

“If something special happens with our players and they leave the club we have a solution to sign new players. If not it will be really difficult,” he said.

Silva, however, dismissed claims Idrissa Gueye had already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain as speculation of the midfielder moving to France continues.

“For us it is new (claims of personal terms). We don’t have an offer. Not one club has made one offer to Gana,” Silva added.

“Of course I spoke with him but he is working to give his best for the club. No offers to us and there is nothing more to say about that.”