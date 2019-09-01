Marco Silva raves over two Everton players following Wolves win

Everton boss Marco Silva singled out Fabian Delph and Alex Iwobi for special praise following the Toffees’ 3-2 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Iwobi scored his second goal in as many games either side of Richarlison’s brace to help the Merseysiders return to winning ways in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the game, Silva admitted that Delph – who was making his Premier League debut for Everton – played well despite not being fully fit.

“[Delph] showed a very good performance and Fabian is not in his best physical condition yet,” the manager said. “He will improve more. I was concerned a little bit if he could play the 90 minutes this afternoon because he played 70-75 on Wednesday.

“He was really good on the pitch. If not, I would take him out before the end. His quality, no doubts about that. He showed that and it’s really important. Not just him, Alex [Iwobi] performed this afternoon.

“For them, it is easier than some of the others. They know Premier League. For Fabian and Alex, nothing is new, just that they are playing now in our blue shirt. For the players from abroad, it is more difficult. It was a very good performance coming from Fabian but it is something I expect.”

Following the international break, Everton travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth.