Marco Silva reveals why Yerry Mina is still on Everton bench

Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed why big-money summer signing Yerry Mina will probably be on the bench again this weekend.

The former Barcelona star will almost certainly be among the substitutes again when the Toffees head to Old Trafford on Sunday, as he continues to wait for his debut.

The Colombian joined the Merseyside club on transfer deadline day for an initial £27.2million but was unavailable until last week due to a foot injury.

Ahead of the game against Jose Mourinho’s men, Silva has revaeled that he is not bothered about the fee paid for Mina and that the defender’s attitude has been spot on as he bids to try and break up the partnership of Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma.

“When I look for my players, it is not important for me about the money and what the club spent on him last summer or what the club spent on him two years ago,” Silva said.

“It is not because of that I take my decision.

“I am happy because Mina is working hard and well, he’s involved in our squad every day, he’s understanding what is our model because he lost more or less the first two months.

“He’s working like the others to achieve what he wants which is to play in our starting XI. The other two (Keane and Zouma) are playing well as well and it is a matter of my decision.”