Marcos Rojo outlines Manchester United return date

Injured Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is targeting a return to action in the Champions League game against CSKA Moscow on December 5.

The Argentina international has not featured for Jose Mourinho’s men this season after injuring his cruciate ligament in April this year.

Rojo injured his knee against Anderlecht and he has been on the road to recovery ever since with a reserve game this week in his sights.

“[On Wednesday] I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match,” Rojo told TyC Sports. “I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.

“In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that.”

United have all but qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League and need just a point against Basel next time out to progress, meaning Jose Mourinho could well give Rojo a runout against CSKA.

Rojo meanwhile has his sights set on the World Cup and getting back into Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina plans.

“I have to win my place back in the team so that Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup,” added Rojo.

“I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am.”