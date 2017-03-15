Marcos Rojo’s stamp escape prompts Mings to react on Twitter

Marcos Rojo has avoided retrospective action from Football Association – but the decision has drawn widespread criticism, with Tyrone Mings having his say.

Monday’s tense FA Cup quarter-final ended with Antonio Conte’s Blues triumphing 1-0, with Jose Mourinho’s latest Stamford Bridge return being thrown off kilter by Ander Herrera’s first-half dismissal.

N’Golo Kante’s fine strike proved the difference on the night but it was feared there could have been repercussions for United defender Rojo.

The Argentina international appeared to stamp on Hazard’s chest during a second-half flare-up that could result in a retrospective sanction.

However, the FA will not be charging the defender after referee Michael Oliver’s report confirmed officials saw the incident, meaning the case cannot go to a review panel and the Argentina international will avoid a potential three-match ban for violent conduct.

The incident immediately drew comparisons with Tyrone Mings’ five-match ban, dished out after a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the defender was quick to offer his thoughts when it became clear Rojo would escape action.

Taking the Twitter, the Bournemouth full-back simply said ‘lol’, though clever enough not to relate directly to the incident, the timing of the tweet left his followers in absolutely no doubt.

While the Rojo case is different in that the referee did see the incident, former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-United defender Phil Neville believe there should be retrospective FA punishment.

“They were having a right go at each the whole of the second half, Rojo and (Diego) Costa,” Shearer told the BBC. “They were trying to wind each other up.

“There are lots of parts of Costa’s game that I’m a big fan of, but I really don’t like that side of it where he’s trying to get players sent off.

“And that is a stamp (by Rojo). It wouldn’t surprise me at all. He should have been sent off for that.”

Put to Neville there is a danger of retrospective action, he said: “Definitely, I mean after what we saw last week at Old Trafford with Tyrone Mings, you’d think the FA would look at that.”

Stan Collymore also offered his thoughts on the escape and called for a change in the way FA review incidents.

