Tottenham Hotspur have an agreement to make Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi one of their first signings of the summer, but with the centre-back’s departure from the Cherries now confirmed, Liverpool could launch a stunning hijack attempt.

Barcelona also remain interested in the defender, so a late twist involving the LaLiga giants could yet materialise, too.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed back in April that Spurs had reached an agreement in principle to sign Senesi via agency, once his Bournemouth contract expires this summer.

Senesi’s pending departure from the Vitality has now been officially announced. “AFC Bournemouth can confirm that Marcos Senesi will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to four memorable years on the south coast,” read a statement on Bournemouth’s website.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for the Cherries, helping them to keep 11 clean sheets in 35 Premier League appearances. Tottenham, under Roberto De Zerbi, are certainly in need of defensive reinforcements, amid uncertainty surrounding Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

However, as we reported at the time, Tottenham’s signing of Senesi hinges upon them avoiding relegation. That is looking more likely but not yet guaranteed, as they sit two points above the drop zone with two matches remaining.

Crucially, it’s worth noting that while Spurs have an agreement in principle, nothing is formalised with Senesi. This means others could yet swoop in, with Liverpool the main side to watch out for.

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‘Keep an eye on Liverpool’

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, stated on his YouTube channel earlier this month that Liverpool have ‘entered the race’ for Senesi, and that he will most likely be staying in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side are actively looking to add another new centre-back after Jeremy Jacquet, and view Senesi as a potential target, while Chelsea have also been keeping an eye on his situation, along with Tottenham.

“Senesi will stay in the Premier League, and beyond the two clubs I already mentioned—Chelsea and Tottenham, especially Tottenham, Liverpool have also entered the race quite strongly in recent days,” Romano said.

“So keep an eye on Liverpool, because they’re expected to make new contacts for Marcos Senesi.”

However, we understand that Barcelona should not be discounted from the race just yet.

TEAMtalk revealed in our report earlier this month that the Catalans have shortlisted Senesi.

Their top target for defence is Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, but should they miss out on him for any reason, Senesi could become a serious option.

With this in mind, Tottenham have an anxious wait to see if Senesi keeps to his verbal agreement and joins this summer, as competition intensifies.

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