Marcos Senesi is at the centre of a growing transfer battle, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have stepped up their interest in recent weeks, with his contract expiring at the season’s end.

The Argentine defender is set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer this summer after an outstanding campaign, and his availability has alerted a number of Europe’s top clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that while Liverpool and Man Utd are now pushing strongly, Chelsea have also held talks with Senesi’s camp as they assess defensive reinforcements.

All three Premier League giants are prepared to offer Senesi the chance to remain in England, where he has already proven himself as one of the division’s most consistent defenders.

As previously reported, the 28-year-old had been offered to a number of clubs earlier this year, and his situation has only intensified as the summer window approaches.

There remains significant interest from Spain, with Barcelona maintaining contact with the player. However, sources indicate that the Catalan giants are yet to make a decisive move, leaving Senesi in a state of uncertainty.

Barcelona’s priority continues to be Alessandro Bastoni, although a deal for the Inter Milan centre-back is far from straightforward due to financial constraints. This has opened the door for Premier League suitors to step in for Senesi.

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Senesi urged to STAY in Premier League

The situation has effectively left Senesi waiting on developments at Camp Nou, despite having concrete options on the table in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk can reveal that those close to the player are increasingly encouraging him to favour a move within England, where Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea are all ready to act.

The Reds remain open to adding another centre-back, despite Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive next season. While Ibrahima Konate

With Barcelona yet to firm up their position and Premier League interest intensifying, Senesi now faces a key decision over whether to wait for a move to Spain or secure his future in England with one of the division’s biggest clubs.

Latest Liverpool news: Huge Gordon update / Serie A star eyed

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is ‘seeking’ a move away from St James’ Park this summer, and, as we have previously reported, Liverpool are in the mix and he views Anfield as his ideal destination.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested and have been in contact with Gordon’s representatives, teeing up a potential battle for his services.

In other news, we revealed yesterday that Liverpool are interested in Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, and so too are Arsenal and Chelsea.

Real Madrid hold all the cards in the race as they have a buyback clause in their former player’s contract – but their current plan is to wait until 2027 to make their move, giving Liverpool a window of opportunity to swoop in.

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