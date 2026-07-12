Arsenal told to sweep Man Utd star ‘off his feet’ and secure £40m attacking upgrade

Manchester United Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal should sweep a top Old Trafford star ‘off his feet’ and secure a major summer deal for a player who would make a big difference to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

It’s no secret that the Gunners are in the market for a new left-winger, especially with considerable doubts over the futures of both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Indeed, Trossard is said to be closing in on a move to Turkey, despite playing a major role in Arsenal ending their long wait for Premier League glory in 2025/26.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been targeted for the No.10 role at Emirates Stadium, with a mega money offer on the table, as per our sources, but landing an upgrade on the left flank is a major priority for Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta.

Club Brugge’s Greek international winger Christos Tzolis has emerged as a potential option for that role, while Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, who has slipped down the pecking under Luis Enrique’s double Champions League winners.

However, Ferdinand believes that England forward Rashford could be a shrewd acquisition, with the 28-year-old facing an uncertain future upon his return to Old Trafford.

Rashford was hoping to earn a permanent £26million switch to Barcelona after a successful loan last season, but the Catalan outfit instead decided to sign Anthony Gordon in a £70m deal from Newcastle United.

Reports have since suggested that Rashford is available for £40m to clubs other than local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, and Ferdinand said Arsenal should snap Man Utd‘s hands off at that price tag.

“I’m taking Rashford,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when a transfer to the red half of north London was suggested by co-host Stephen Howson, especially with Tottenham also in the mix for Rashford.

“For 40 milion, I am sweeping Marcus Rashford off his feet.”

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Gunners legend gives green light to Rashford swoop

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend David Seaman has also endorsed a move for Rashford, describing the Englishman as a ‘real talent’.

“I would like that move because I still think Marcus Rashford has got a lot to offer,” Seaman said on The Good, The Bad & The Football. “He’s still very dangerous when he’s on it.

“But then, straight away, my head then goes, “Who’s he gonna replace?” We’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard.

“If they sign Rashford, they’re probably going to get rid of one of those two. But he is a real talent.”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has delivered huge news on Arsenal’s interest in Tzolis, delivering a telling update on the chances of the Brugge star heading to north London this summer.