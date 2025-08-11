Marcus Rashford slammed for ‘miss of the season’, as Barcelona chief sends message

Marcus Rashford was guilty of an early contender for ‘miss of the season’ as Barcelona thrashed Como 5-0 on Sunday, while club president Joan Laporta has provided the latest on their registration issues.

Rashford managed one goal and one assist in three appearances during Barcelona’s tour of Asia, where they played in Japan and South Korea. He made Hansi Flick’s starting eleven as Cesc Fabregas’ Italian outfit Como travelled to the Johan Cruyff Stadium for a pre-season friendly.

Rashford is still getting used to life at Barcelona, as shown by his mixed fortunes during his first game in Catalonia.

The forward, on loan from Manchester United, registered an assist for Raphinha in the 37th minute.

He came short to help with Barca’s build-up play before spinning in behind and racing onto a through ball from Fermin Lopez.

Rashford used his searing pace to get past the defender before playing the ball across goal for Raphinha to smash home at the back post, putting Barca 3-0 up.

However, Rashford was then guilty of a terrible miss that he will quickly want to forget.

He was played in behind by Lamine Yamal before rounding the goalkeeper, leaving just one defender in his way. Rashford had almost the entire goal at his mercy but somehow managed to send his left-footed shot narrowly wide before being substituted at half time.

The MEN have compiled several reactions to this miss on social media, and it is fair to say fans were not impressed.

One wrote: ‘Miss of the season from Rashford?’

Another said: ‘We are gonna pretend that Rashford didn’t miss that.’

A third added: ‘Rashford with the miss of 25/26 already.’

Rashford is hopeful Barca will be able to register him in time for the LaLiga campaign getting underway on Saturday. Dani Olmo missed the first two league matches last season as Barca’s financial problems meant they could not register him in time following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Barca are now able to register fellow new signing Joan Garcia after Marc-Andre ter Stegen finally signed a medical report ruling him out for several months, and Rashford is next in line.

When asked to give an update on the situation, Laporta said: “We’re working to make it happen. With Marc’s decision, we have the option of registering Joan Garcia, and we’re working on the rest.

“This week we’ll have news, hopefully good news, to see if we can register them before La Liga starts. And if we can’t, we have time.”

Marcus Rashford looking to make big impact at Barcelona

That comes after Laporta said last week that the registration of players such as Garcia, Rashford and Roony Bardghji is ‘progressing well’.

Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Marc Bernal all need to be registered too, as revealed on Wednesday.

Rashford has reportedly left certain younger members of the Barca squad starstruck as they idolised him growing up and used him on FIFA.

The 27-year-old suffered ‘humiliation’ early in his Barca career, one report has claimed, but he quickly overcame that to net his first goal against South Korean side Daegu.

Barca have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m), should he impress this season.

