Marcus Rashford is facing an awkward start at Barcelona as three players, including Lamine Yamal, have complained about his arrival from Manchester United, according to damaging reports.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and the deal included a £40million (€46m / $54m) buy option. The forward registered four goals and six assists in 17 outings for Villa.

He looked sharp during his brief stint in the West Midlands but did not manage to convince Unai Emery’s side to sign him permanently, who decided to let their option lapse and let the player return to Old Trafford.

Rashford returned to United to train but always knew he would be on the move again as Ruben Amorim is looking to take his squad in a different direction.

Rashford emerged as Barcelona’s primary attacking target after they missed out on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who opted to pen a huge new 10-year contract in Bilbao.

Barcelona also made an approach for Luis Diaz but soon found out he would be too expensive to sign from Liverpool, forcing them to pivot towards Rashford.

The LaLiga champions have captured Rashford on an initial loan deal that includes the option to buy for €30m (£26m / $35m).

The England star has agreed to take a 15 per cent wage cut, with Barca set to pay all of his salary.

It is a statement signing by Barca, as they are landing one of the biggest names in English football, though not all at the club are impressed.

As per Catalan source El Nacional, Barca’s teenager superstar Yamal ‘did not like Rashford’s signing at all’.

Yamal feels he has ‘been misled by Joan Laporta and Deco’ – Barca’s president and sporting director – as he was told the club would go all out for Williams, his close friend.

Yamal thinks Barca gave up too quickly in their pursuit of Williams and that they settled for Rashford, a player the 18-year-old does not rate as highly.

Yamal has allegedly contacted the Barca chiefs to ‘express his disappointment’. He is ‘angry’ that Laporta and Deco did not consult him about opening talks with Rashford.

Yamal is Barca’s new No 10 and he supposedly wants to be consulted about all transfer dealings, similar to legendary figure Lionel Messi.

A separate report from El Nacional claims that Rashford has got off to a ‘bad start’ at Barca as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have been ‘very cold’ towards him.

Raphinha and Lewandowski are both concerned about Rashford affecting their game time, given the fact he tends to operate as a left winger or centre-forward.

Marcus Rashford causing a stir at Barcelona – reports

Lewandowski in particular is worried that his game time could be ‘drastically reduced’ if Hansi Flick starts to select Rashford up front.

Raphinha and Lewandowski have both communicated these concerns to the Barca hierarchy, similarly to Yamal. These issues could ‘complicate Rashford’s chances of staying long’.

These reports come after it was revealed on Tuesday that Lewandowski ‘feels challenged’ by the signing of Rashford.

The Pole wants to ‘go out on a high’ during what is likely to be his final season at Barca and is training harder than ever so he does not lose his place to Rashford.

These reports of unrest among the Barca squad have yet to be confirmed by other outlets. But what is clear is that Flick has a new attacking weapon at his disposal, and Rashford’s arrival may prompt his new team-mates to perform even better this season so they do not end up on the bench.

Barca wages and contract dilemmas

