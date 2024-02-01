Arsenal are being tipped to launch a sensational summer move for Marcus Rashford – and there is reportedly a belief in the Gunners camp that they can secure an astonishing coup for the Manchester United forward.

Rashford has suffered an indifferent campaign this time around, with just four goals and six assists across 26 outings, a significant drop-off from the 30 he scored from 56 games last season. And having recently suffered discplinary issues for Manchester United, the club were forced to punish the player after he missed training following out clubbing in Belfast on Thursday.

That saw him overlooked for Sunday’s 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County.

Manager Erik ten Hag says he now considers the matter closed, but all does not seem well with Rashford so far this season, who, according to reports, appears to have distanced himself from the rest of his United teammates and is often an outsider around club banter.

Now an explosive report from Football Insider claims a sensational summer move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards for the player, with Arsenal readying a giant approach to prise him to north London.

The 26-year-old was a target for the Gunners two summers ago and just before Ten Hag’s appointment as manager. Back then, they had set out around £45m for his signature, given, at the time, he was approaching the final year of his contract.

However, any deal now would cost considerably more, with United unlikely to let the star – whose deal now runs to 2028 – leave without a big fight and without the demand for serious money.

READ MORE ~ Transfer deadline day: All the deals still possible in the Premier League

Arsenal believe they can land on Marcus Rashford deal

Nonetheless, the Gunners chief Edu reckons there is an opening for Arsenal to secure Rashford at the second time of asking this summer.

And amid player’s apparent unhappiness with life at Old Trafford, together with Arsenal’s desire to sign a new striker, it is reported that Rashford has now become their main transfer target.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to find a more prolific option than both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front, with neither proving a regular source of goals.

Arteta has long been an admirer of Rashford and wants the player, most often seen playing off the left side of the attack for United, but not alien either to play centrally, to become Arsenal’s new centre forward.

The Gunners have looked at deals for Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, among others in recent months, and now seem ready to put turn their attentions towards Rashford with that deal seen as the most viable of all three.

Rashford’s future has been the topic of hot debate recently amid talk of his discplinary issues and amid fresh claims that PSG were planning a new summer approach of their own.

Like Arsenal, the French giants are also long-term admirers of the player.

Fabrizio Romano refusing to rule out Rashford exit

And with fresh doubts surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe – tipped to finally move on to Real Madrid this summer – it is reported they have identified Rashford as their No 1 target to replace him in attack.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Caught Offside column, insists any move for Rashford will be difficult for his suitors to pull off.

However, the Italian is not ruling out a move entirely given the recent speculation around his future.

“After the recent Marcus Rashford controversy, I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now.

“I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment Manchester United are not thinking about it,” Romano said.

“It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract.

“It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer.”

However, insisting his sale is not impossible, Romano added: “In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet.”

Rashford is now in his ninth season in the United first team and has scored a total of 127 goals in 385 games, putting him 16th on their all-time top goalscorers list. He needs to hit the 156 mark to beat Paul Scholes and edge into their top 10.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd winger’s agent brutally taunts Ten Hag with sack jibe after expressing anger for pushing star out