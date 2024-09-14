Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being linked once again with an explosive cross-city transfer to Manchester City amid claims the player has been struggling with “bullying” from club legends and former players.

The Red Devils squeaked a win in their Premier League opener against Fulham but have since lost successive matches to Brighton and Liverpool, ramping up the early pressure on Erik ten Hag. And while Manchester United will expect a major improvement on last season’s eighth-placed finish – their all-time worst finish in the Premier League era – they go into this weekend’s round of matches sat in a lowly 14th place.

One player Ten Hag will be hoping to get the best of is Rashford, who scored a hugely-impressive 30 goals in Ten Hag’s first season at the club, but then saw his form badly dip in the 2023/24 campaign, ultimately costing him his place in England’s European Championships squad.

So far this season, Rashford has yet to contribute a goal or an assist from three appearances – and Ten Hag will be concerned he is yet to show his best.

And with El Nacional reporting that Rashford is open to performing the ‘ultimate betrayal’ by signing for Manchester City next year, claims of his unhappiness with life at Manchester United have taken a shock new downturn amid a claim by the i paper that the 26-year-old feels he is being “bullied” by a bunch of the club’s former players.

Citing a source from within United’s academy, the i claims that those close to Rashford now see the “onslaught” as “bullying” from some ex-players and legends.

“When someone else misplaces a pass it does not get mentioned, but when it is Marcus it’s different,” one source told i.

Marcus Rashford: What have United legends been saying?

The report continued: “Very different. The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes worse.

“The club have spent £100m on central strikers and Marcus is back out wide, as a facilitator. And he is doing his job in that regard. It isn’t his fault the chances aren’t being put away.”

The i claims Rashford has undergone a period of intense personal training during the international break in a sign that the player still believes he can succeed at the highest level and regain his place in the England squad and despite some of the club’s former stars having their own doubts.

Among those condemning his displays has been Gary Neville, who admitted after the Liverpool game that he has been “sad” watching Rashford’s performances over the previous 14 months.

“He had a one-on-one with Konate. And you might not be having a great day. You might not be having a great time.

“But you’ve still got to go for it and take the one-on-one on. And he just turned back. That just tells you where his head at.

“I’d like to think [he can get back to his best]. It’s been going on for 14 months. He scored 30 goals the season before last. I’d like to think he can get his confidence back.

“It’s looking like a struggle for him. The game doesn’t look enjoyable right now. And that’s sad. As it is for seeing Casemiro in the first half, it’s sad watching that kid because he has been a joy for Manchester United at times in his career.

“But it’s getting hard work for him. And it’s getting hard for Manchester United fans to watch him.”

Meanwhile, another star who failed to show his best while at United, Donny van de Beek, has come clean on his struggles while at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman was an initial £35m signing by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the delayed summer 2020 transfer window, but rarely showed anywhere near the form expected of him and he departed in a lowly up front fee of just €500,000 (£420,000 / $555,000) to Girona this summer.

“I think it’s clear that it didn’t work out for both sides,” Van de Beek said in an extended interview.

“But that’s the past and I have nothing bad to say about the club.”

Elsewhere today, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has insisted he was only “joking” when suggesting he had discussed a future move to Old Trafford with his former teammate and current Red Devils star Joshua Zirkzee.

And while the two men played together at Bayern, the prospects of the 21-year-old Germany playmaker being lured away look bleak in the face of a big declaration on his new deal by the Bundesliga giants.

A look at Rashford’s stats down the years

At his very best there is no doubting that Rashford is one of the very best around and his qualities are there for all to see.

However, as his statistics show, his form has been extremely up and down over the years and the player that was evident in the 2022/23 campaign appears to have been lost within him.

He has had peaks and troughs before, bouncing back superbly in that first season under Ten Hag from where he had been the year previously.

Overall, the player boasts 136 goals and 69 assists from 420 appearances at the time of writing, giving him a goal contribution every 2.048 times he has appeared for the club.

And while that record is not to be sniffed at and underlines his very obvious qualities, it would be terrifying to think what those numbers would look like if he were to have produced his very best year-in, year-out.

