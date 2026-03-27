Marcus Rashford might not be certain for a move to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford remains fully committed to Barcelona and is not considering playing anywhere else with suggestions of a return to Aston Villa emphatically ruled out by sources, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rashford has established himself as a key figure under Hansi Flick following his loan move last summer, and has shown his value with 23 goal contributions (10 scored, 13 assists) from 39 appearances in all competitions.

A €30million (£26m, $35m) agreement was put in place to make the switch permanent this summer, but as TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news in December, discussions had already begun over how that deal could be restructured.

Barcelona remain firm in their desire to keep Rashford, but their well-documented financial issues have forced them to think creatively. Sources indicate the LaLiga giants are now exploring the possibility of delaying a permanent transfer until 2027 – potentially agreeing on another loan with an obligation to buy instead next year, while continuing to cover the forward’s significant wages.

Rashford is currently under contract with Manchester United until 2028, leaving room for further temporary arrangements. However, United are far from satisfied with the situation, and their football department is actively working to identify alternative solutions.

Options, though, are limited. Interest from the Saudi Pro League has been registered, but Rashford has no interest in making that move. Clubs such as Aston Villa — where he previously spent time on loan — have also been linked and made approaches.

However, despite Villa’s willingness to bring the player back, his only focus remains on Barcelona.

TEAMtalk also understands that Paris Saint-Germain have once again been offered the chance to sign Rashford. However, the Ligue 1 giants are currently showing no indication that they intend to pursue a move.

Despite that, potential suitors have not pushed forward in negotiations with the player directly, aware of his clear preference to remain in Catalonia.

A source with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “Marcus remains committed to being with Barcelona next season.

“At the end of the day, he does not want to be back at Old Trafford, they don’t want him back – United are pushing him to other clubs, but Barca know what they are doing.

“They are not trying to pull out of a deal, just with the Nou Camp rebuild, everyone knows things are tight. Basically, Barca want Rashford, they want Julian Alvarez, and they are doing everything they can to make it work.”

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Man Utd offered Barcelona forward; Red Devils deal ON for £100m midfielder

As TEAMtalk has also revealed, current Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could head to Old Trafford this summer after the Red Devils were gifted the chance of a deal.

The former Manchester City man has also been offered to another suitor too.

While any such move would not be directly linked to Rashford’s situation, it is viewed as a deal that could help facilitate discussions between the clubs and potentially smooth the path for a wider agreement.

In other major news on Friday morning, United have been given real hope of signing Sandro Tonali this summer after a respected journalist named the Newcastle star as the Red Devils’ top target and confirmed their confidence that a deal can be done amid a gentleman’s agreement over a deal.

And with regards to the departing Casemiro’s next destination, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether a return to Real Madrid is really on amid recent rumours.