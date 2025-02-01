Marcus Rashford is reportedly keen on a move to Aston Villa and is closing in on a deal to leave Manchester United on loan, while Unai Emery could also be on the brink of a second quality addition to his squad.

Villa emerged as a shock destination for the England forward on Friday night, with Emery personally requesting the club enter talks to sign the 27-year-old Red Devils star.

Rashford has been left out of the United squad for the last 12 matches by Ruben Amorim, having revealed his desire to seek a new challenge during an interview with Henry Winter back in December.

While Barcelona has remained his preferred destination throughout the current process, a move to the Camp Nou has looked increasingly unlikely due to their ongoing financial constraints.

However, the Manchester Evening News now reports that Rashford is prepared to make the move to Villa Park and that there is optimism a deal can be completed with just days left before the transfer window closes.

Villa are pushing for attacking reinforcements after allowing Jhon Duran to complete a surprise move to Al-Nassr for £64million.

They have also been among the clubs eager to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, although the latest reports suggest that the French forward will now remain in Bavaria after already turning down Tottenham.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for Ollie Watkins but that is much more likely to happen in the summer, given that Villa have so far resisted chasing in on the England forward as well this month. Watkins, meanwhile, has also indicated that is happy to remain at the club, for now.

Rashford, meanwhile, has notched seven goals in 24 games for United in all competitions this term but is now completely out of favour under Ruben Amorim, who has continually criticised the 27-year-old in the public domain.

Villa can also offer Rashford Champions League football this season having booked their place in the last 16 of the competition this week when they beat Celtic.

Villa also pushing for Asensio deal

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Villa are also in talks with French giants PSG over a loan deal for playmaker Marco Asensio.

It’s stated that the Spain international is keen on the move to Villa Park, given that he is not receiving adequate playing time in Paris.

Indeed, Asensio has featured in 12 matches in Ligue 1 this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

The 29-year-old has also featured four times in the Champions League this term but failed to register a goal or an assist as PSG finished in the play-off places.

Romano states that Villa have been in talks with both the French outfit and Asensio’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over a move for the former Real Madrid man.

At this stage, talks are ongoing, but with the suggestion that Asensio can now leave, it does not seem the move is far away from happening.

Latest Aston Villa news: Arteta to make big Watkins decision / Spurs to hijack defender deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will decide over the course of this weekend whether to pursue the chance to sign one of Italian football’s most reliable goalscorers – or wait until the summer to try again for Ollie Watkins after sources provided an insight into the Aston Villa star’s thinking.

The Gunners saw a lowball offer of £40m for Watkins dismissed by an angry Aston Villa on Wednesday, who were left seething by both the amount Arsenal had offered and at the timing of the offer, given it had arrived just hours before their crucial Champions League clash against Celtic. As a result, there were just seven minutes between the Gunners offer arriving on the table and Villa responding with an emphatic rejection of their proposal.

While they rate the 29-year-old striker in the £80m bracket anyway, Villa were understandably loath to lose two strikers in one window having earlier in the day set the wheels in motion for Jhon Duran to move to Al Nassr in a £64m (€76.6m, $79.4m) package.

However, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that there were underlying factors behind the Gunners move.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly ‘blocked’ Axel Disasi’s move to Aston Villa – mere days before the transfer window shuts – although Tottenham are now eyeing the defender.

