Marcus Rashford gives update on recovery after shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford says surgery on his long-standing shoulder issue was a success as the Manchester United forward starts a spell on the sidelines.

Having played with the issue for much of last season, the 23-year-old forward went to Euro 2020 and hit the post in England’s penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the final.

Rashford decided after the Euros to have the issue fixed and, following consultation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, club medical staff and specialists, United announced at the end of July that he would have surgery.

The England forward confirmed that the operation took place on August 6 in a social media post that features an image of his left arm in a sling and shoulder in a bandage.

“Thank you for all the well wishes,” Rashford posted. “I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well.

“A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day!”

It’s understood Rashford could be back training next month but may face around 12 weeks out for club and country.

United kick off their Premier League season at home to Leeds on Saturday, while England have five World Cup qualifiers during the period Rashford could be absent for.

United said: “It remains to be seen when Marcus will return to action and we wish him well in his recovery.”

Pogba’s PSG move hopes fading

Meanwhile, the transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain appears to have fallen through before it really began to materialise.

PSG have been one of the main clubs to be linked with Pogba as he runs down his contract at Old Trafford. His deal expires at the end of the season and although he can imagine staying, he’s not yet ready to commit. Therefore, United have been left in a tricky situation, deciding whether to keep or sell.

Even with one year left on his contract, only the world’s elite clubs would be able to afford Pogba. PSG are certainly among them, having flexed their financial muscles on several occasions in recent years.

This summer, they have spent less in terms of transfer fees, but committed to big contracts for the likes of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma, all of whom joined as free agents. They also spent big on Achraf Hakimi.

But the main topic of conversation in Paris now is Lionel Messi, who has left Barcelona and seems all set to move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Numerous reasons for Pogba deal stalling

While they work on that blockbuster deal, PSG’s hopes of signing Pogba have faded significantly. According to Le Parisien, there are numerous reasons as to why.

The first is United themselves. The Premier League club reportedly do not want to let Pogba leave and have set an asking price of €75m.

From Pogba’s perspective, he was “immensely seduced” by the idea of joining PSG. However, the club have not made a formal offer to him. They are unlikely to do so now they are aiming to accommodate Messi.

But as long as Pogba doesn’t sign a new contract, PSG will be watching on. There is a chance they could move for him next summer if he becomes a free agent. It would fit into a “perfect schedule” for the French club’s Qatari owners ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

For now, though, it seems Pogba will be playing for Manchester United for at least one more season.

