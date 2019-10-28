Marcus Rashford identifies Man Utd’s crucial ‘next step’ in building form

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has said that the “next step” for his side to improve is seeing the front three create more chances for each other.

Having not won an away game since March, United’s 3-1 win over Norwich on Sunday was their second on the bounce following the 1-0 win against Partisan Belgrade.

The return of Anthony Martial from injury has been a telling factor in both victories, the Frenchman scoring in both games and adding vital interplay between himself, Rashford and Daniel James up top.

In fact, James assisted Rashford for his opener at Carrow Road and Rashford then set up Martial for his strike, and speaking to MUTV after the game, such combinations are what the Englishman wants to see more of going forward, and will almost certainly improve their chances of moving up the PL table.

“I think the one thing we can improve on is making more clear-cut opportunities for each other,” Rashford said.

“For me, that’s the next step. We’re creating and making each other half-chances, but, as forwards, the easier the goals you can get, the better.

“We want to be able to just square it past the goalkeeper and tap it in. We’ve been working hard and I think, if we keep that up, it’ll become easier for us.”

Rashford also opened up on how communication is proving vital in the creativity shown by the Red Devils’ front three.

“‘I think we’re just talking to each other as we’re playing and it makes it simpler for you on the ball,” the 21-year-old said.

“If we can give information as we pass the ball it just makes it that bit more simple.”

United’s next test is another away game which sees them face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in EFL Cup action on Wednesday.

