Marcus Rashford: Incredible Tottenham move tipped as Man Utd star is urged to snub Arsenal due to one factor

Tottenham Hotspur could be the ideal next club for Marcus Rashford if he leaves Manchester United – at least according to one pundit.

Rashford has suffered a steep decline in form this season after finally looking like he was fulfilling his potential last season. He did score in Man Utd’s 4-3 win over Wolves on Thursday, but it was only his fifth goal of the season in his 27th appearance.

The 26-year-old has also been in the headlines due to off-field issues, yet another distraction in a turbulent season for Man Utd.

Although Rashford only signed a contract extension with Man Utd in the summer, now tying him to the club until 2028, there has been speculation about a move elsewhere recently.

Paris Saint-Germain were recently said to be considering a summer move for Rashford, who is a player they have looked at before.

More recently, there has also been speculation that Arsenal could make a move for the England international.

However, their north London rivals Tottenham might turn out to be a more appropriate choice for Rashford – in the eyes of former Premier League striker Stan Collymore.

“I know there has been a lot of chatter about Arsenal, and they may well be the ideal fit for him,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon.

“He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him.

“If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it, but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him.

“Postecoglou would say to Rashford, ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’.

“He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

“Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again.”

Are Tottenham the team for Rashford to join?

Indeed, Postecoglou has restored some positivity at Tottenham since taking the reins in the summer and his players seem to be enjoying playing for him.

In contrast, Man Utd seem unstable under Erik ten Hag, despite him leading them to the Carabao Cup trophy last season.

Rashford has been one of their many inconsistent players, dropping off considerably from the levels that allowed him to score 30 goals from 56 games last term.

So which version of Rashford is the most accurate representation of him? Maybe the question could only be answered away from Man Utd.

As a man with 59 England caps and 17 international goals, Rashford would still have expectations of playing for a reputable club if he did have to end his one-club association with Man Utd.

Tottenham missed out on European qualification last season but are aiming to get back into a UEFA competition for next season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been back in the Champions League this season after a fairly significant absence.

The Gunners are in the market for an upgrade at centre-forward in an attempt to challenge for the Premier League title, although Rashford prefers to play on the left wing (even if his numbers aren’t always as strong there).

Meanwhile, Spurs have Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig for the rest of the season to play either on the left or at centre-forward, a position they are still evolving after the summer sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

If Werner does not stay, perhaps Rashford could perform a similar role. But for now, he remains a Man Utd player, just as he always has been.

The academy graduate has a total of 386 appearances and 128 goals to his name for the Man Utd first team.

