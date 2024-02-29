Marcus Rashford sends Liverpool, Man City stark warning amid exciting Man Utd prediction; hits back at critics

Marcus Rashford has revealed his big expectations for Manchester United, tipping them to return to the Champions League and to get ‘back where we belong’ by fighting the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for future Premier League titles.

The left winger, who can also play at centre-forward, enjoyed the best season of his career last term as he notched 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions. However, Rashford has not been able to continue that sensational form this campaign.

His record stands at five goals and six assists from 32 games. Erik ten Hag has instead begun to rely on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho to both create chances and score for Man Utd.

Ten Hag has also had to deal with some off-field issues regarding Rashford. The England star was pictured in a nightclub in Belfast just hours before calling in sick for Man Utd training in January.

Rashford has now written a lengthy piece for The Players’ Tribune in which he has discussed the vast media reports surrounding his behaviour and performances.

The 26-year-old also used the opportunity to give Man Utd fans hope, expressing his desire to get the Red Devils back challenging Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal for major silverware.

DON’T MISS – Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe ‘offers’ elite coach £150k-a-week deal as two names are shortlisted to replace Ten Hag

‘I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players,’ he wrote. ‘We want to be back playing in the Champions League, then we have a massive international tournament at the end of the season.

‘We will be back where we belong. We just have to keep working, and that starts with me. If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better.’

Marcus Rashford forced to ‘speak up’

The striker added: ‘If you ever question my commitment to United, that’s when I have to speak up.

‘It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.

‘I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.

‘I can take any criticism. I can take any headline. From podcasts, social media and the papers. I can take it.

‘But if you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football and bringing my family into it, then I’d simply ask you to have a bit more humanity.’

Rashford has criticised the media for using a deeply negative ‘tone’ when discussing him, which is not used for other footballers.

Man Utd ace deems criticism wholly unfair

He continued: ‘It seems like they’ve been waiting for me to have a human moment so they can point the finger and say, “See? See who he really is.”

‘Listen, I’m not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better.’

Rashford will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong by getting on the scoresheet in one of the biggest games of the season this weekend, as Man Utd travel to the Etihad to face rivals City on Sunday afternoon.

After that, Rashford and co. will host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday March 9.

Ten Hag’s side sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points off the top four.

READ MORE: Man Utd to brutally sell expensive flop and battle Aston Villa for thriving Serie A replacement