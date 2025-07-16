Liverpool target ‘shock’ Man Utd raid for £325,000-a-week forward

A Manchester United player that Ruben Amorim does not want in his squad is the subject of interest from Liverpool, according to a report, but he may not willing to make the move to Anfield because he wants to join another club.

Liverpool and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but they have had different fortunes in recent years. While Liverpool have emerged as Manchester City’s main and consistent challengers over the past several years and also won the Premier League last season, Man Utd ended up as low as 15th in the table in the 2024/25 campaign and are not in a position to even challenge for the title in the coming years.

Man Utd have made three signings in the summer transfer window, of which only one – Matheus Cunha – is guaranteed to feature in Amorim’s starting line-up.

As for Liverpool, manager Arne Slot has as many as six new players already in his squad, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Premier League champions are also on the hunt for a new striker, with reliable sources claiming that Liverpool have made an approach for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in a £120million deal.

Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, though, are not putting all their eggs in one basket and have alternatives, including Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford.

According to The Daily Mail, Rashford is one of the forwards that Liverpool have on their list should they be unable to sign Isak from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The report has revealed that the £325,000-a-week (The Athletic) Man Utd forward’s name has been ‘floated as an idea’ at Liverpool, adding that he is a ‘shock Premier League name’.

The Red also harbour interest in Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt and have asked about Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Brentford forward Yoanna Wissa.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo are the other two names on Liverpool’s shortlist of alternatives for Isak.

Rashford has already ‘informed’ Man Utd that he wants to leave this summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

ICYMI ➡️ Alexander Isak ‘wants to leave Newcastle’ as journalist ignites Liverpool transfer claims

Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona move – sources

While Liverpool may hold an interest in Rashford, a move to Anfield may not be possible in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd and Liverpool are bitter rivals, and the Red Devils may not be eager to do a deal with the Merseyside club and sell them a player like Rashford who could flourish under Slot at Anfield.

Moreover, the England international forward himself may not be keen on crossing the divide and antagonise the Man Utd fans by turning out for Liverpool.

TEAMtalk also understands that Rashford’s dream is to play for Barcelona.

Barcelona were keen on signing the 27-year-old from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

However, the Spanish champions could not do a deal because of financial constraints, and Rashford ended up moving to Villa on loan until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Barcelona are still keen on Rashford and are in direct contact with the Englishman.

Rashford will hold showdown talks with the Man Utd bosses over his future, and it is very likely that he will leave Old Trafford for good this summer.

Latest Man Utd news: Aston Villa talks, ‘serious’ bid for striker

A report has revealed that Man Utd are in talks to sign an Aston Villa star in the summer transfer window, with negotiations already going on over a deal for the Brighton and Hove Albion ace.

Man Utd are planning to make a ‘serious’ bid to sign an in-demand striker, for whom Newcastle have already had an offer turned down.

Meanwhile, a top striker has decided to turn down a move to Man Utd this summer.

POLL: How much is Marcus Rashford worth, should Man Utd opt to sell?