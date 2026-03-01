TEAMtalk can reveal that Marcus Rashford is on the brink of a permanent move to Barcelona after agreeing personal terms with the Catalan giants and making two major sacrifices in the process.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed to us that Rashford’s wages are agreed ‘in principle’, although nothing is yet signed as that can’t be done formally until after the presidential elections later this month.

The urgency behind the scenes is palpable. Joan Laporta is widely expected to secure another term as president, with Barcelona sporting director Deco orchestrating the talks.

Both are said to be “delighted” with Rashford, who joined Barca on a season-long loan last summer.

“He’s made it clear from day one he wants to stay in Catalunya. The club loves his attitude, and he’s willing to take less money than he’d earn in England just to make this happen,” a source close to the club told TEAMtalk.

We also understand that, as well as his wages being reduced, the attacker will also forego some bonuses too, in a double sacrifice in order to seal his switch.

Rashford’s current deal with Manchester United runs until 2028, but Barcelona are ready to extend his contract as soon as the transfer is finalized.

The two clubs have already agreed terms for a €30million (£26.9m) permanent deal, with United accepting payment in three instalments of €10m each.

United have insisted throughout the process they would not reduce their asking price, but they have been concerned by the prospect of Barca asking for another year’s loan – but that is also something that Rashford was not keen on, which has played a part in them now deciding to make it permanent.

“United have been firm on their price from the start. There was talk of another loan, but Rashford wasn’t keen at all, he wanted to commit. That’s why the deal is moving forward now,” the source added.

With all parties aligned and Rashford pushing for the move, Barcelona are now poised to confirm the deal as soon as Laporta’s re-election is secured, with the presidential vote concluding on March 15.

