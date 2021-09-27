Marcus Rashford hopeful over green light for Manchester United return

Marcus Rashford is hoping he can soon make his first Manchester United appearance of the season with a return to full training on the horizon.

Rashford is yet to play this term, having aggravated a shoulder problem while on duty with England at Euro 2020. The attacker underwent surgery at the start of August and he said “everything went very well”.

The 23-year-old is now focused on a return to contact training at Carrington.

He posted a message on Twitter that said: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green (sic) to join in with contact training again.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed last week that Rashford was unlikely to play until after the October international break.

Therefore United’s trip to Leicester on Saturday, October 16 could potentially see Rashford make his return.

One man who could see his own game time limited when Rashford does return is Jadon Sancho.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor says Sancho will have to pick his form up quickly or face being left on the subs bench.

“I’m worried because the big man Rashford’s on his way back,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “If you’ve not started in the Premier League and Rashford’s coming back, then he’s going to be even further down the pecking order.

“Rashford will come straight back into the team with Greenwood on the right and Ronaldo in the middle.”

Rashford calls for action over universal credit cuts

Rashford, who last year forced Boris Johnson into a U-turn on withdrawing free school meals during the holidays, has been in the political news again this weekend.

Arsenal and Man Utd target to command enormous transfer fee Bayer Leverkusen will command upwards of £80 million for Arsenal and Manchester United target Florian Wirtz, as Anthony Martial is reportedly open to joining Spurs, while Mikel Arteta looks set to be backed in the transfer window again.

The England star has urged the government to abandon its plan to cut universal credit uplift. And pleaded with ministers to tackle a “child hunger pandemic”.

Rashford wants plans to scrap the £20 boost on 6 October to be axed.

Citizens Advice has predicted that ending the financial support next month could force 1.5million working people into hardship.

“Instead of removing vital support, we should be focusing on developing a long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic,” he told the Sunday People.

READ MORE: Broken Solskjaer promise sees Barcelona ‘readying Man Utd raid’ with move hinging on two ‘favours’