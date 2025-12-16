Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona have told Marcus Rashford the two conditions that have to be met for the Catalan giants to make his loan deal from Manchester United permanent next summer, according to a Spanish report.

After trying and failing to join Barcelona in the middle of last season, Rashford finally got his dream move to the Catalan giants in the summer of 2025 when Man Utd sanctioned a loan exit. TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26.3m, $35.3m), with reports also claiming that the England international forward accepted a 25% pay-cut to complete the move.

Rashford has been a star at Barcelona, scoring six goals and giving 11 assists in 22 appearances for the defending Spanish champions so far this season.

The Spanish media have raved about Rashford, whose heroics against Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League have impressed the Catalan press.

However, it is far from guaranteed that Barcelona will trigger the option to sign Rashford on a permanent deal next summer, according to E-Noticies.

The Catalan news outlet has reported that Barcelona have ‘set two conditions’ for Rashford to continue his Sportify Camp Nou adventure beyond next summer, as the club’s sporting director, Deco, has ‘serious doubts about the long-term operation’.

The first condition is that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants Rashford to do more defensive work.

While the 28-year-old has done his bit off the ball, Flick wants the England international forward to do more.

‘Hansi Flick considers pressing without the ball as important as offensive performance within his model,’ according to E-Noticies.

‘In this area, the Englishman has not yet reached the level of footballers like Raphinha.

‘It is true that Rashford has improved his defensive involvement as the games progress.

‘He is increasingly executing high-pressure better and better, understanding the collective automatisms required.

‘However, Flick believes that he is still far from fully fulfilling his tactical demands.’

The second condition is that Rashford will have to take a pay cut, as his annual salary of €16m (£14m, $19m) at Man Utd is ‘an unaffordable figure for Barca’.

‘If he wants to stay, he will have to accept a drastic salary reduction that is in line with financial reality’, adds the report.

Marcus Rashford wants ONLY Barcelona deal – sources

With Raphinha coming back and getting into Flick’s starting line-up, Rashford has been reduced to substitute appearances in recent times.

Although the Man Utd-owned forward started against Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga last weekend, four of his previous five matches had seen him come on as a substitute.

Flick, though, has been impressed with Rashford’s attitude, saying before the game against Osasuna: “I try to speak to every player when they are not selected, and the last time I checked with him, he replied to me, ‘Boss, you don’t have to tell me about your decisions. The most important thing is the team. We have to win the three points. The rest is not that important.’

“This is the perfect mentality. I am so happy to have him. When he is on the bench, he shows that we have a good and deep squad.

“What I can say is that he is an absolutely professional player. In the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he is at his best level.”

It would be remiss to suggest that Flick would not want more of Rashford, but it is clear that the Barcelona boss is happy with the Man Utd-owned forward.

We also understand that Rashford is very happy at Barcelona and is determined to stay at the Catalan giants for the foreseeable future.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 9 that Rashford has made it clear to Man Utd that he wants to stay at Barcelona.

Despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, the Englishman is determined to continue his adventure at Barcelona and has told Man Utd not to speak to any of his other suitors.

