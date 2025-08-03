Marcus Rashford has discussed Barcelona potentially being unable to register him with LaLiga for the season, while also being asked about leaving Manchester United permanently next summer.

Rashford was linked with Barcelona in January but the move did not come to fruition, which saw him join Aston Villa on a six-month loan instead. Villa had the option to buy Rashford for £40million (€46m) this summer but he did not do enough to convince them on such an outlay.

Rashford therefore returned to Man Utd but was quickly told he had no future at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona swooped for the versatile forward after failing to sign Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Luis Diaz, with the latter joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

On July 23, Barca unveiled Rashford as their latest big-name signing. He has joined the Spanish champions on a season-long deal that includes a €30m (£26m) option to buy.

Manager Hansi Flick is easing Rashford in, and the 27-year-old has featured in their pre-season games against Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul so far.

Rashford is hoping not to face the same issues as Dani Olmo, who was the centre of plenty of speculation last term amid Barca’s salary cap wrangle with LaLiga.

Olmo was not eligible for Barca’s first two league games of the season as their wage bill was too high.

In an interview with Catalan newspaper Sport, Rashford was asked about the prospect of him not being registered on time. He replied: “I’m not worried. It’s something the club needs to resolve, and I trust they will. I’m focused on training and being ready for the start of the competition.”

When asked about leaving United on a permanent basis and joining Barca, Rashford refused to give much away, saying he simply wants to ‘enjoy the moment’.

The Englishman did not get off to the best start at Barca, as he came off the bench at half time against Vissel Kobe only to be taken off in the 78th minute.

There was speculation that Rashford had left Flick unimpressed, but the German soon shut this down. On Rashford, he said: “He’s a week behind the others. He hasn’t been training as much with the ball, and we want to look after him.”

Marcus Rashford getting up to speed at Barcelona

Rashford’s second game in a Barca shirt was more successful, as he registered a late assist during their 7-3 thrashing of Seoul.

It is shaping up to be a pivotal season for Rashford after he was frozen out at United by Amorim.

Rashford always wanted to join Barca if leaving United and he must now prove he can cut it there.

The left winger, who can also play at centre-forward, must rediscover his best form if he wants Barca to sign him permanently. Either that or he must do enough to convince another major European club on a move ready for summer 2026.

Rashford was hugely exciting when he burst onto the scene at United, but his career has stalled in recent years. Other than a career-best campaign in 2022-23, he has largely left fans disappointed in recent seasons.

If Rashford flops in Catalonia, then he could end up playing in a far out league such as Saudi Arabia earlier than expected.

United will be hoping their academy graduate does well as his sale would give Amorim’s transfer budget a handy lift. The money gained from Rashford’s sale would also go down on United’s books as pure profit, helping their case with PSR.

